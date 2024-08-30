Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of Linlithgow RFC Male Voice Choir are looking forward to an exciting 2024/25 season.

It will include an early autumn concert at St Michael’s Church in Linlithgow on October 5 and a tour to Denmark in May next year.

Key preparations include the choir’s annual open evening, which will be held this year at Linlithgow Rugby Club on Monday, September 2, at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This provides a great opportunity for possible new members to come along and meet the choir in a totally informal atmosphere.

Choir will perform their autumn concert in St Michael’s Church, Linlithgow, on October 5.

Jim McGuigan, the choir’s musical director, said: “As conductor of the choir it is particularly pleasing that the ongoing loyalty of our members, coupled with recruitment efforts over the past couple of years, have resulted in our number of singers currently standing at a healthy 38.

“Having a larger number in the choir has several advantages; it increases the availability of singers for concerts and events and allows us to produce consistently a more rounded musical sound.

“There’s no upper limit on our numbers and we’ve adequate scope for new recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you enjoy singing and you can hold a tune, why not come along and join us? There’s no formal audition, we’re a friendly bunch and there’s plenty of support available for both existing and new members.”

Choir chairman Harry Lynch was also delighted to report that the group has had a great year.

He said: “Our choir continues to go from strength to strength and during our 2023/24 season we were involved in a number of events raising funds for various charities and good causes.

“Around Christmas we performed at Easter Road in Edinburgh for FACE (Fight Against Cancer in Edinburgh), the Linlithgow Day Care Centre Carol Concert and the Festival of Christmas trees at St Michael’s Parish Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Outwith the town we also entertained the residents at Gilmerton Erskine Care Home for veterans, performed at Shotts Henderson Theatre to help promote arts in the town and crossed the Forth to sing in a joint concert within Culross Abbey at a fundraising afternoon to help save the iconic medieval building.

“We also fulfilled an unusual request to help a very worthwhile charity, Tartan Talkers, which is committed to the prevention of male suicide.

“Our contribution was to sing as part of a CD recording headlined by The Proclaimers which was put on general release on August 9.

“We were also particularly pleased to receive confirmation from Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) that our continuing contributions now total £16,950.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linlithgow Rugby Club boasts the only rugby club male voice choir in Scotland. It was founded in 1991 and still includes some of those original members, with a repertoire that includes Scottish favourites, classical anthems and show songs.

Now is the ideal time to join the ranks – pop along to the Rugby Club (Mains Road, EH49 6BU) on Monday, September 2, at 7.30pm where you can be assured of a very warm welcome.

For further information about the open evening, the concert in Linlithgow on October 5 or the choir in general, call Harry on 07540 634550 or secretary Gerry McLean on 07722 107067.