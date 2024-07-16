Horrible Histories author Terry Deary creates treasure hunt for young visitors at Duncarron Medieval Village
The team at the village, nestled in the Carron Valley near Denny, have joined forces with Terry Deary, renowned for his series of illustrated books which make history fun, to create ‘Terry Deary’s Treasure Hunt’, a captivating and educational addition to the self-guided tours currently on offer at the attraction.
With each children’s ticket purchased for the village, visitors will receive a secret treasure hunt pack, transforming Duncarron into an adventurous quest through history. This interactive experience invites youngsters to explore the medieval village, uncover hidden clues and learn fascinating facts about the past all while following a narrative crafted by the Horrible Histories author himself.
Chick Allan, the man behind Duncarron Medieval Village, said: “We are delighted to partner with Terry Deary to bring ‘Terry Deary’s Treasure Hunt’ to life. This collaboration combines education with entertainment, providing children with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Scottish history in a fun and engaging way.”
The treasure hunt pack includes a map, a series of clues, and exclusive content from Terry Deary. As children navigate the village, they will encounter historical figures and landmarks, all brought to life through Deary's signature storytelling style. At the end of the hunt, once returning to the on site gift shop, children will be able to get their score card and win a prize.
Terry Deary expressed his excitement about the project. He said: "Duncarron Medieval Village is a perfect setting for an adventure. I'm thrilled to help create an experience that will inspire children to learn about Scottish history through exploration and play."
Duncarron is an authentic reconstruction of a medieval fortified village offering visitors the chance to step back in time and experience the sights, sounds and smells of the past.
With the addition of this treasure hunt, the Clanranald Trust who run the village, aim to enhance the site’s educational offerings and provide an unforgettable experience for families.
Duncarron was recently used for filming as Fort Ticonderoga in the latest season of Outlander, and it holds encounters with film and TV for visitors to enjoy including a battering ram from ‘Robin Hood’ gifted by Russell Crowe and the giant trebuchet from Netflix hit Outlaw King.
To book tickets for the self-guided tours featuring Terry Deary’s Treasure Hunt and to find out more about Duncarron visit www.duncarronmedievalvillage.com
