On January 1, 2023, the Loony Dook in South Queensferry returned to its community roots.

Having been cancelled as part of the Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations, a North Queensferry native stepped in to secure its future.

Tony Pirouet, who now lives in Dunfermline, had taken part in 12 Loony Dooks until Covid interrupted the fun in 2020 – and he was determined to see it continue.

Having organised the 2023 and 2024 Dooks, Tony is now looking forward to his third year as organiser and has planned his own special way to celebrate!

Loony Dook will return on January 1, 2025, at 1.30pm.

He said: “I can’t reveal too much at the moment but I will be resurrecting one of my most famous costumes for the 2025 Dook.

“Due to health reasons, I wasn't able to fully take part the last couple of years but I’ll be in the water this year for certain!”

He'll be sunning himself in Lanzarote ahead of the Dook so the cold water might be a shock to the system!

“I think my costume will help with that,” he joked, “and the STV News might be coming out to film it, if folk want to tune in that night to find out!”

For the third year, the Loony Dook is a community event with Tony Pirouet and friends hoping for a great New Year's Day! (Pics: Alistair Pryde)

It's evident talking to Tony how much he loves the Dook and he’s had a tremendous amount of support from the community since taking over, who are delighted to see the event return to its community roots.

“Folk were fed up with paying extortionate prices to take part – it had become far removed from its early days,” he said.

“I've had an incredible amount of support since 2023; thousands of spectators came along on January 1 this year to see the Dook, with hundreds taking part.”

Tony’s hoping for a similar success story on January 1, 2025, when the third community Loony Dook will be staged.

In a bid to improve safety, Dookers are being asked to assemble at the bottom of the boathouse steps from 1pm to 1.15pm – to keep the stairs clear.

They will then make their way back up the stairs for the 1.30pm start, when Dookers will make their way down to the beach and into the Forth.

Once again, RNLI South Queensferry will be on exercise that day and volunteers will be out with their collection buckets to raise funds for the crew.

Roz Haughey from Bold Bakes Queensferry will be serving up cakes, sweet treats and fruit for the Dookers, with donations to the RNLI.

Shona Lessles will be serving up hot soup and pies, thanks to a donation from JB Foods in Loanhead; again, free of charge but with donations to the RNLI.

For the third year in a row, Nyree Howes will be piping the Dookers into the water.

Also back on board is Craig Maison from event specialist MX Medical Ltd in Falkirk, who contacted Tony to offer an ambulance and five medics free of charge for Tony’s first community dook in 2023 – and has kindly continued to do so ever since.

Tony said: “I can't thank everyone enough for the continued support; I couldn't do it without their help and it's very much appreciated.”

Thanks to that support, in 2023 the event raised £1500 for the RNLI with just over £2000 being raised from the 2024 event. Tony hopes locals will help beat that total on January 1, 2025.

As for the event itself, he can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Forth.

He added: “It’s a great way to welcome in the New Year for us loonies who enjoy taking a wee dip! More importantly, though, it continues the tradition which was started by two local guys on January 1, 1987 and it also raises much-needed funds for a very worthy cause.

“It's also great fun for the people who come along to spectate – it’s difficult to count how many turn up but I think it was in the thousands last year.

“We hope to see everyone on January 1, preferably in fancy dress...but it's not mandatory!”