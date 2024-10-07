Fright night and ladies day fundraisers planned in aid of the Bo'ness Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a busy fundraising time for the Bo’ness Fair committee with two popular events coming up over the next few months.

Hallowe’en is just around the corner and the organisers are preparing for their next Fair Day Fright Night at the town’s Hippodrome.

This year the cinema will be screening cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Tuesday, October 29 in aid of the annual Fair Day.

Doors open at 7pm with the film starting at 7.30pm. Costume is optional.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be screened at the Hippodrome in Bo'ness for a fundraiser in aid of the town's Fair Day. (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

Just a few weeks later, Bo’ness Town Hall will be the venue for another fundraising event.

On Saturday, November 16 it will host the Fair’s Ladies Day from noon until 4pm.

It’s a chance for the ladies to be entertained by local talent, while enjoying a variety of treats including cakes, sandwiches and scones with a freshly brewed tea or coffee. Those attending should remember to bring their own mug.

All proceeds from the Ladies Day will go towards the Fair.

Tickets should be booked in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/BFDevents

And between the two fundraisers, the Bo’ness Fair committee will be holding its Annual General Meeting. The AGM is a chance for the community to come together, reflect on the past year and help shape the future of Fair Day.

A spokesperson for the committee said: “Whether you’re a long time supporter or new to the Fair and you are over the age of 18, we’d love to see you there.”

The AGM will take place on Thursday, October 24 at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Bo’ness.

For more information on any of the events visit the Bo’ness Fair website.