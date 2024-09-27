Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Forth Road Bridge Doors Open Day is set to take place for the third year in succession tomorrow (Saturday).

Transport Scotland’s Contact and Education Centre Forth Bridges exhibition will be open to the public from 9am until 4.30pm, featuring a special exhibition to celebrate the bridge’s 60th anniversary, as well as educational activities for young people and a merchandise stall.

The Scottish Roads Archive will also be exhibiting and there will be a chance to meet some of the sailors who worked on the ferries over the Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone who attends will have the chance to enter a charity prize draw for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to the top of the Queensferry Crossing’s main towers.

The Forth Bridges exhibition at Transport Scotland’s Contact and Education Centre will be open to the public from 9am until 4.30pm tomorrow.

Minibus tours of the bridge deck and anchorage are now fully booked; however, any spare places on the day due to people not turning up will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

There is no charge for the tours although donations to charity are welcomed. All money raised will go to BEAR Scotland’s national charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s operating company representative, said: “We’re delighted to welcome visitors back to the Forth Road Bridge on Doors Open Day for the third year running and to be raising money for a great cause in Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Matt Smith, Macmillan relationship fundraising manager, added: “We’re so grateful to be chosen as BEAR Scotland’s national charity partner and we can’t wait to be part of its Doors Open Day event.”