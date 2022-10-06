Family friendly autumn and Hallowe'en events at Falkirk district libraries

A programme of family friendly events with a seasonal theme will be running at the region’s libraries, with something for everyone to enjoy.

There’s story time sessions, craft sessions and Lego build sessions to name a few.

Here are details of some of the events planned.

A programme of autumn and Hallowe'en events are planned at Falkirk district's libraries this October.

Craft sessions, running on various dates between October 12 and October 29 at a number of venues will see creative youngsters make something spook-tacular to take home.

The library craft sessions will have a Hallowe’en theme and are suitable for those aged 5+. Dressing up is encouraged.

Enjoy all the fun of making a mess without having to clean up at home.

Those libraries hosting these events are Falkirk (October 12); Bonnybridge (October 13); and Bo’ness, Denny and Larbert (October 29).

Autumn craft sessions will take place at Meadowbank (October 11) and Larbert (October 20) libraries.

Youngsters can make something arty and autumnal to take home at these sessions.

The popular (Not So) Scary Stories are returning to the districts libraries this month too.

Join the teams at Falkirk, Denny and Bo’ness Libraries for silly – not scary – stories this October.

There’s like to be some extra crafty Hallowe’en treats but no tricks.

Dress up is encouraged and the event is suitable for those aged three and over.

Sessions take place at Falkirk Library (October 18), Bo’ness Library (October 27) and Denny Library (October 31).

Pre-school aged children can also enjoy StoryPlay sessions at Larbert Library this month.

Those attending are invited to gather round for a themed story session and then they can stay and play.

On Friday, October 14 there will be autumn themed stories and then finger painting and on October 21 there will be Hallowe’en themed stories and a pinecone owl craft.

These sessions are aimed at children between the ages of three and five.

Polmont’s Meadowbank Library is hosting a Spooktacular School on Thursday, October 20.

The team will hold two sessions of Hallowe’en themed fun on the day for youngsters aged five and over.

There will be stories, crafts, games, tricks and treats at the sessions which run from 10.30am to noon or 2pm to 3.30pm.

Dress up is encouraged and these sessions cost £2 per child.

If building Lego is your child’s thing, then they won’t want to miss the October holiday Lego builds at Bo’ness Library.

The sessions, priced £2, will see youngsters making monsters on October 13 and creating creepy structures for Hallowe’en on October 21.

This event is suitable for children aged five and over.

All of these events should be booked in advance by contacting the host library.

