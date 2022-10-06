Falkirk teacher in the saddle for Cuban fundraiser for Strathcarron

Kirsty Clarke will be spending her October break completing a 220 mile cycle around Cuba in aid of Strathcarron Hospice and has raised over £7000 for the local charity to date.

The 36-year-old PE teacher, from Falkirk, explained: “Three years ago I did two half marathons – Stirling and Edinburgh and raised about £2000 for them.

“After that I wanted to do a new challenge so I signed up to climb Kilimanjaro in September 2020.

Kirsty Clarke is heading to Cuba to complete a 220 mile cycle in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. Pic: Michael Gillen.

"Covid initially put a stop to that, however a knee injury and surgery on both knees meant I was told I would never be able to run or go up in the hills again.

"Being a PE teacher that was quite hard for me.

"I had to pull out of the Kilimanjaro challenge.

“I really struggled with the thought I had fundraised so much for the Hospice but hadn't followed through of doing my challenge.

“It was horrendous, I felt like I was letting everyone down. People had supported me and sponsored me to climb Kilimanjaro and I wasn’t able to do it.

"I felt I had to do another challenge or I was letting my family and friends down as they had sponsored me.

“I needed a focus and to continue the fundraising, so earlier this year I decided to sign up to cycle 220 miles around Cuba in five days for Strathcarron.

"My knees are okay with cycling because you don’t have the same impact as running, so I’m out training just now as much as I can.

"It’s got me back out on my bike and I’m enjoying it.”

Although it’s a completely different challenge to the original mountain climb she had intended to complete she’s looking forward to it and raising as much as she can for the Fankerton hospice.

She said: “I have done race nights and bag packing, and on Friday I reached my target of £7000 with a race night.

"I’m really nervous and excited at the same time, but the close it’s getting the more it’s hitting me, it’s not going to be easy.

"We are on the bikes for five days to cover the 220 miles.

"It’s going to be tough, but I’m proud of myself and excited.

“I think my biggest challenge will be cycling in the heat.

"I’ve always wanted to go to Cuba, but because they have just been hit by the hurricane I’m not sure what to expect, but the trip is still going ahead.”

Kirsty, a former Falkirk High pupil, has been spreading the word about the work that is done by the team at the hospice and the support it gives local families.

She said: “I’m a high school teacher in Edinburgh and a lot of the kids have sponsored me.

“I’ve also spoken to them in assemblies about setting challenges and achieving your goals.

“I have seen how much Strathcarron can make a difference.

"My mum was part of the Falkirk Friends of Strathcarron and I helped with fundraising events when I was younger and one of my friends passed away there and I saw what an amazing support Strathcarron was for the family.

“It’s a local charity and you can see the support it gives people and the difference it makes. It has a special place in my heart.

“On days when I don’t have the motivation to get out on the bike in training, I think of the people in Strathcarron and it keeps me going.”

