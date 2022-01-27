Falkirk’s bygone residents recalled in new exhibition at Callendar House

Stories Of The Past is one of two new displays launching at the venue.

It is joined by The Graphic Novel World of Metaphrog as the venue celebrates Scotland’s Year of Storytelling 2022.

Stories of our Past will feature items from the museum collection owned by Falkirk Council, and each object has a story to tell.

Stories of our Past

Highlights include the stories of Saxon De Milo, a local strongman, and John Smith, a master violin maker - and visitors can also find out about the snakeskin shoes that cost a month’s salary and the bottle tops that were part of the war effort.

Niamh Conlon, curator for Falkirk Community Trust, said: “While some people see museums as a place where things are just stored, they are also a place where memories are kept.

“Every item has its own story that brings objects to life and can help future generations understand what life was like for ordinary people in the past.”

The Graphic Novel World of Metaphrog

The second new exhibition, The Graphic Novel World of Metaphrog, is by award-winning artists Sandra Marrs and John Chalmers.

It features their illustrations from comics and graphic novels, and includes adaptations of poetry, fairy tales, and comic book stories, making it appealing for the whole family.

There are 55 pieces of original art, prints, and artefacts on show, as well as artwork and prints for sale in the Gift Shop.

It is their first ever solo show, and runs until 17 April.

Lesley O’Hare, culture and libraries manager at Falkirk Community Trust, said: “We are incredibly lucky to be able to showcase these fascinating and contrasting exhibitions in Callendar House as part of our celebrations of Scotland’s Year of Storytelling.

“Not only do we have award-winning artists featuring their work in the Metaphrog exhibition for the first time, but with Stories of the Past we have another opportunity to showcase our collection of artefacts and share Falkirk’s rich past with residents and visitors alike.”

Both exhibitions run from January 29 and are free to visit.

The venue is open every day except Tuesday, from 10:00am – 4:00pm.

