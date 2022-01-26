Emergency repair carried out at Falkirk Crematorium to allow funerals to continue

It is understood that a problem developed with the cremators causing them to overheat.

The Falkirk Council-run facility was still able to use the temporary cremator brought in to cope with the increased demand during the early stages of the pandemic.

However, further checks are due to be carried out on the equipment this week to ensure that there is no disruption.

Falkirk Crematorium was renovated in 2017 at a cost of £3.2 million

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “A cremator fault developed earlier today and this has now been fixed by our engineer.

"The cremators affected remain operational and further follow up checks are scheduled for tomorrow.

"It is not anticipated that this will have an impact upon our current service provision.”

Falkirk Crematorium underwent extensive refurbishment in two phases with the £3.2 million project being completed in September 2017.

Little had been done on the 1960s building since it opened and council officials said it was a much-needed project.

It included extending the chapel area to allow for more mourners, improving the entrance and renewing the heating, lighting and wiring in the building.

For a five month period, although cremations took place, only staff and undertakers could be present with families having to use other venues for services.

The two cremators, which usually have a 20 year lifespan, were also replaced at this time.

Installing the temporary cremator brought in to cope with the increased demand in 2020 and associated works involved a cost of £300,000.

