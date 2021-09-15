Falkirk district's Big Roman Week kicks off this weekend

The Antonine Guard re-enactment group will be at the live history event at Kinneil which marks the end of Big Roman Week 2021. Pictured are: Andrew Commerford, Joe Witcombe and Chris Beckett. Pic: Alan Murray.

This year’s programme has been curtailed to some extent by the Covid-19 pandemic, however there is still plenty on offer to help people find out more about Roman history locally.

Events kick off on Sunday, September 19 with a walk from Lock 16 to Rough Castle Roman Fort, guided by Geoff Bailey, Falkirk’s keeper of archaeology and local history.

Throughout the week there will be a series of talks by Geoff at venues across the local area. He will give A Potted History of the Wall at Callendar House on Monday, September 20 before speaking at a Falkirk Local History Society event at Trinity Church on Wednesday, September 22, about recent archaeological work – with three excavations along the wall over the last two years.

His final talk of the week will be at Bo’ness Library on Thursday, September 23 in conjunction with Friends of Kinneil when the subject will be Arthur’s Oven – a battle won, and lost.

This year’s Big Roman Week will end on Saturday, September 25 with a day of live history at Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness.

It is also the final community activity hub of The Big Dig festival which has been running across the district this month.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a day of displays, stalls and guided walks at Kinneil.

There will be something for everyone at the family friendly event, which runs from 10am to 4pm.

The Antonine Guard re-enactment group will be sharing tales of Roman times and living history group Historia Normannis will be dressed as medieval folk, including a 12th century knight explaining his weapons and examples of combat.

There will also be a variety of other games and activities to get involved in too.

Big Roman Week was started by Friends of Kinneil in 2009 to celebrate the history of the famous Antonine Wall, which runs from Bo’ness across Falkirk district to Old Kilpatrick near Glasgow.

To find out more about this year’s Big Roman Week events visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org

