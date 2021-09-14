In pictures: Family fun at Big Dig in Denny

The family friendly event, which featured re-enactments for Historia Normannis and The Antonine Guard, took place in Denny’s Herbertshire Castle Park – known locally as Gala Park – on Saturday.
It was held as part of the three week Big Dig festival which is running across the Falkirk district this month.
The Denny event was the first of three activity hubs to run locally for the next two weekends – Grangemouth’s Zetland Park on Saturday, September 18 and Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness on Saturday, September 25.
Anna Ploszajski Mayhew, Big Dig co-ordinator, said: “It was fabulous for visitors to be able to travel back in time and visit many different eras of the town’s history in our re-enactment village; through games, activities, and workshops, visitors explored community heritage and community archaeology, learning new stories and new skills and having tons of fun!
"We can’t wait for our next hubs at Zetland Park and Kinneil Estate, and hope to see many Falkirk folk there!”
Photographer Alan Murray was at Gala Park on Saturday capturing the action.