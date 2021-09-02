Falkirk Canal Encounters trail extended for September

Using the free Falkirk Explored app, visitors and locals can follow the trail at their own pace.

The Canal Encounters trail had been running for the month of August as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21 celebrations, bringing real life and the imaginary together along the four mile stretch.

Now, organisers have revealed the trail has been extended into September.

The self-led walking, cycling, paddling, boating or wheeling trail brings together art, community participation and digital innovation.

Participants only require a mobile phone with the free Falkirk Explored app downloaded to enjoy the full digital experience.

On their journey they can spot the bird-inspired Chroma Calls installations and local artist Alice Dansey-Wright has created fun new stencils, chalk-sprayed on the canal towpath, representing six of the badges found on the trail.

They’ve been placed beside the corresponding badge point on the walk – with the badges triggering audio stories, animated animals and the STORM game.

There are 18 badges covering the length of the trail. Audio tracks uncover hidden stories about the history of the canal and animated animals introduce you to some of the canal’s inhabitants.

The trail between the two local landmarks can be enjoyed in either direction, or with plenty of spots to join the trail along the route visitors can choose to take on as much or as little of the trail as they like without missing out on some interesting canal encounters.

The Canal Encounters trail has been organised by Falkirk Community Trust, Scottish Canals and Great Place Falkirk.

