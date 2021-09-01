Stenhousemuir girl who met Duchess of Cambridge delights Lorraine viewers during ITV show appearance

Leukaemia sufferer Mila Sneddon came whizzing onto the set of Lorraine this morning on a scooter.

The tot was a bundle of energy as she and mum Lynda chatted with the Scottish host about Mila’s new Scoot in September campaign which she hopes will raise awareness of blood cancer in children.

The youngster has previous for becoming an internet star, having gone viral last year with her kiss to her father through a window as she isolated, an image which enabled Mila to meet Kate Middleton as part of a follow-up for the Duchess of Cambridge’s Hold Still lockdown photograph initiative.

Cancer patient Mila Sneddon met Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, after featuring in an image from the Hold Still photography project which showed her kissing her father Scott through a window whilst she was shielding during her chemotherapy treatment.

Despite host Lorraine asking if she wanted to take her helmet off, Mila decided to keep it on.

She also spoke animatedly about her school and scooter TikTok and was thrilled she had a microphone on, as Lorraine asked her questions on the ITV show.

It was explained that children undergoing chemotherapy can suffer mobility issues so “scooting around” allows them all to take part.

Mum Lynda told Lorraine: “We came up with the idea a couple of months ago as children undergoing chemotherapy can struggle with mobility problems.

“Shortened Achilles, leg pains, spasms and things like that and we felt that physiotherapy exercises were excellent but scooting for Mila was more beneficial and she loves it.”

Mila met with Kate Middleton at Holyrood after her viral lockdown picture made it into the Duchess’ book.

It became clear from her conversation on Lorraine that little Mila has further royal ambitions – but this time she needs Prince Louis help.

Lorraine suggested Kate's son might be able to help her with her new campaign, saying: “Do we want Kate to get her children to get on their scooters?

“Louis might be the same age as you, so if he could go out on it, it would be lovely.”

Mila replied: “Hopefully he'll get on the scooter, because if he doesn't then Scoot for September is ruined!”

Click here to make a donation to Mila’s campaign.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.