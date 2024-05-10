Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is no clearer signal that the Marches is just round the corner than the annual Deacons Court Street Fair.

Being held tomorrow (Saturday) at the Cross in Linlithgow, all proceeds raised by the Court are ploughed into staging the Marches.

The town’s annual celebration, which costs £50,000 to stage, will be held this year on Tuesday, June 18.

However, while the Deacons stalls – doghnut, hotdog, tombola and tickets for 100 Club and Marches events – help to raise funds, that’s not the main aim of the street fair.

The Deacons Court Street Fair will be held this Saturday, May 11.

The fair is used to bring together many of the organisations who take part in the Marches every year.

This year, they will include the Rotary Club of Linlithgow and Bo’ness, Linlithgow Round Table, the RNLI, Westport Vets, Linlithgow Union Canal Society, the PJ Foundation, Linlithgow Museum, St Peter’s Church, the Rose Club, Baked, the community council and Linlithgow Gala Day.

Also making a return this year are the Deacons Court stocks, with people getting the chance to soak a committee member for a small fee.

With the weather forecast looking good for tomorrow, a wee soaking might actually be a relief for the hard-working court members!

Doughnuts and officers - clearly a cliche that's not just limited to the US of A!

Event organiser Andrea Smith, who got a soaking last year, is looking forward to it.

She said: “Everything is falling into place; now all we need is for the sun to shine!

“It’s a real community event and we’re always well supported but it does help if the weather plays fair too.”

While the stalls will be open for business from noon, the official opening will be at 1pm. Linlithgow Reed Band is staging a coffee morning in St Michael's Church Hall from 10am to noon and will then quickly assemble at the West Port, marching to the Cross for 1pm.

Alba Falconry will also be returning, with a chance to get your picture taken with one of the mighty birds.

For Provost Elizabeth Park, 2024 will be her last year in the top job and she too is hoping for sunshine.

She said: “We know the countdown to the Marches is definitely on when the street fair is held. It’s a great day but it’s always better when the rain stays away!”