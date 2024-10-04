Chamber Philharmonic Europe set to perform in Linlithgow

By Julie Currie
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:56 GMT
Linlithgow will be privileged to welcome an orchestra of professional players from Europe to perform in St Michael's Parish Church on Saturday, October 12, at 7.30pm.

Chamber Philharmonic Europe comprises musicians who have been recruited from 18 European nations. Founded in Cologne in 2006, and based in Germany, the group tours widely across Europe and, this year, is touring to Ireland and Switzerland as well as the UK, including this performance for Linlithgow Arts Guild.

The programme will feature their trumpet soloist, Cyrill Gusarov in Albinoni's trumpet concerto, and violinist Pavel Zuzanski in a violin concerto by J.S. Bach. The evening will also include Vivaldi, Holst, Delius and Mozart.

For concert tickets, visit www.linlithgowartsguild.org.uk.

