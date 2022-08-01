Bonnybridge Gala is back for 2022

The community event is set to return in full on Saturday for the first time in three years.

The last full gala took place in 2019 before the Covid pandemic put a stop to the 2020 event.

With government restrictions having eased, last year the committee organised a family fun day event in place of the full blown gala day.

The funfair will be back again, as it was at the fundraising family fun day in aid of the gala in 2021. Pic: Scott Louden.

But this year, the popular event - which was revived in 2017 following a 15 year break – is back and organisers hope the community will turn out to show their support for the day.

The parade leaves the town’s Anderson Park around 11am, making its way to Duncan Stewart Park – known locally as Jenny’s Park – where the crowning of the queen will take place at noon.

Following the coronation ceremony, there will be an afternoon of fun and entertainment for the whole family in the park.

Among the activities on offer, which promise something for all ages, there will be the funfair, a magician, a stilt walker, face painting, motorbikes and soft play.

There will be a chance to get up close to some alpacas, see the birds of prey with World of Wings and enjoy a pony ride.

There will also be a variety of stalls, hosted by local businesses, groups and organisations, showcasing their products, services and work.

Leigh Martin, from the organising committee, said preparations for the event were nearly complete and the whole team were looking forward to the gala’s return this year.

She added: “There’s a lot of hype among the kids.

"We’re looking forward to having the full gala this year as we’ve not been able to do that since 2019.

"We did have the fun day last year, but we’re going back to how the gala was in 2019 before Covid.

"The kids are so excited for it.

"It will be nice to see their wee faces on the day.”

Entertaining the crowds will be the Balaklava Pipe Band and dancers from local dance schools.