Falkirk Grahamston: Rotary club and Men's Shed team up to brighten up station platforms

The Rotary Club of Falkirk have been looking after planters on the platforms at Falkirk High and Falkirk Grahamston stations for several years.

Members clean them out each spring and replant them with summer bedding to make things brighter for travellers. They also take part in regular watering and then each autumn plant winter bedding.

Some of the tubs are wooden barrels converted to look like trains. Unfortunately, the two at Grahamson were lost when the station platforms were resurfaced last year.

Members of Rotary Club of Falkirk putting new planters in place at Grahamston railway station.

Thanks to funding through ScotRail’s Adopt a Station scheme, Rotary members got in touch with Denny and Bonnybridge Men’s Shed who were able to source whisky barrels and transform them into replacement train planters.