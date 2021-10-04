BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra leader to perform at Falkirk church

Star violinist Laura Samuel has accepted an invitation from Classic Music Live! to play at Falkirk Trinity Church following the withdrawal of The Chamber Philharmonic Europe.

Laura, who in the last few days has played at the BBC Proms in London, is a regular presence on the broadcaster’s television and radio platforms, often in a solo role.

With her international career picking up once again post-lockdown, she will perform at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, October 15, with the show due to start at 2pm.

Violinist Laura Samuel is set to perform at Falkirk Trinity Church. Contributed.

Richard Dyer, Classic Music Live! chairman, said: “Laura was a founder member of the Belcea String Quartet, which had strong links with Falkirk through Alasdair Tait who was the cellist in the quartet and grew up in the very musical Tait family in Polmont.

“When she left the Belcea, she continued to play chamber music.

“In an interview with broadcaster Kate Molleson, she said ‘I couldn’t not play chamber music’.”

Laura will be joined by Edinburgh-born pianist and composer Lynda Cochrane, who also plays regularly with the BBC SSO, Royal Scottish National Orchestra and accompanies the Edinburgh Festival Chorus.

They will perform: Edward Elgar Sonata op.82, Debussy’s Beau Soir arranged by Heifetz and Schön Rosmarin by Kreisler.

After a short interval, Laura and Lynda will continue with Beethoven’s Spring Sonata and Ravel’s Piece en Forme de Habenera.

Click here to buy tickets or place an order by phone on 01324 506850.

