Classic Music Live!: Scozzesi set for Falkirk concert

The next Classic Music Live! Falkirk concert, takes place this week – and it promises to be a show of wide interest.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:11 pm

Scozzesi perform at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday after a last-minute cancellation thwarted previous plans to appear locally last year.

Scozzesi means Scottish Men in Italian and they consider themselves the last word in posh boy bands!

The line-up for the Falkirk show sees tenor Matthew Kimble replacing Roger Paterson who has had to travel to England for a three-month contract. Matthew has sung regularly with Scottish Opera and Scozzesi.

Scozzesi on stage in Falkirk this week

Read More

Read More
Macdonald Inchyra Hotel: ‘Normal service resumed’ after emergency services close...

Also performing are Christian Schneeberger (tenor) Phil Gault (baritone) Colin Murray (baritone) and Edward Cohen (accompanist) with the promise of a varied programme.

It will include will Nessun Dorma from Turandot, Do You Hear The People Sing from Les Miserables, The Piper O’ Dundee, and The Beatles’ favourite When I get Older.

Tickets from https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-scozzesi-four-singers-and-a-piano/ or phone (01324) 506850.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V