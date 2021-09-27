Classic Music Live!: Scozzesi set for Falkirk concert

Scozzesi perform at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday after a last-minute cancellation thwarted previous plans to appear locally last year.

Scozzesi means Scottish Men in Italian and they consider themselves the last word in posh boy bands!

The line-up for the Falkirk show sees tenor Matthew Kimble replacing Roger Paterson who has had to travel to England for a three-month contract. Matthew has sung regularly with Scottish Opera and Scozzesi.

Scozzesi on stage in Falkirk this week

Also performing are Christian Schneeberger (tenor) Phil Gault (baritone) Colin Murray (baritone) and Edward Cohen (accompanist) with the promise of a varied programme.

It will include will Nessun Dorma from Turandot, Do You Hear The People Sing from Les Miserables, The Piper O’ Dundee, and The Beatles’ favourite When I get Older.

Tickets from https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-scozzesi-four-singers-and-a-piano/ or phone (01324) 506850.

