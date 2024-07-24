Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community groups and charities will be out in force in the heart of Falkirk on Saturday.

They will be taking part in this year’s Falkirk Charities Day event.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event is an annual date in the town’s calendar with a host of colourful stalls set out around the steeple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers will be manning stalls to inform people about the work their charity or community group does as well as fundraising for the host of worthy causes both local and national.

Falkirk's annual Charities Day returns to the town centre this weekend. (Pic: Alan Murray)

It’s a great opportunity to find out more about some of the charities operating locally and how you can get involved.

The event will run on the High Street from 10am until 4pm.

There will be something for all the family so people are being encouraged to be as generous as they can.

Among the charities confirmed as attending this year will be Food Train, Dates-n-mates, Cyrenians, Central Wellbeing SCIO, Strathcarron Hospice, Antonine Friendship Link, Rotary Club of Falkirk, PLUS (Forth Valley) Limited, Recovery Scotland, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, Project Theatre, Hogwatch Rescue and Rehabilitation, FirstLight Trust, ASA Scotland, British Liver Trust, Palcrafts (UK) Ltd, Cancer Research and Save a Staffie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers said: “Be a part of this impactful day as local charities showcase their noble causes and raise vital funds.