Annual Charities Day returns to Falkirk town centre this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
They will be taking part in this year’s Falkirk Charities Day event.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers, the event is an annual date in the town’s calendar with a host of colourful stalls set out around the steeple.
Volunteers will be manning stalls to inform people about the work their charity or community group does as well as fundraising for the host of worthy causes both local and national.
It’s a great opportunity to find out more about some of the charities operating locally and how you can get involved.
The event will run on the High Street from 10am until 4pm.
There will be something for all the family so people are being encouraged to be as generous as they can.
Among the charities confirmed as attending this year will be Food Train, Dates-n-mates, Cyrenians, Central Wellbeing SCIO, Strathcarron Hospice, Antonine Friendship Link, Rotary Club of Falkirk, PLUS (Forth Valley) Limited, Recovery Scotland, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, Project Theatre, Hogwatch Rescue and Rehabilitation, FirstLight Trust, ASA Scotland, British Liver Trust, Palcrafts (UK) Ltd, Cancer Research and Save a Staffie.
The organisers said: “Be a part of this impactful day as local charities showcase their noble causes and raise vital funds.
"Come and show your support for these incredible causes and help make a positive difference in our community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.