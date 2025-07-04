All you need to know as brick dinosaur trail comes to Falkirk this summer

Something roar-some is coming to Falkirk this summer with the launch of the Iconic Bricks Dino Trail.

The free family-friendly trail is set to capture the imagination of children and adults alike as giant brick-built dinosaur models will appear in businesses, public venues and community green spaces across the area.

The dino trail, which has been brought to the town by Falkirk Delivers in partnership with Falkirk Council’s Active Travel Team, will run from Saturday, July 12 to Sunday, August 10.

With many to find from a triceratops to a brachiosaurus, baby dinos, a dinosaur skull and even dino eggs, there’s plenty to explore.

The dinosaurs have been create out of thousands of bricks. (Pic: contributed)

Trail locations include The Sensory Centre Garden in Camelon; Dollar Park Walled Garden; Falkirk Library; Party Rocks; Asda Falkirk; House of Marshall; McMaster Jewellers; Cash Converters; Seagull Trust Bookshop; Trinity Church; Jelly Tots; Clever Clogs; Bob and Bert’s; Waterstones; Quest Ladieswear; Racks 4 Reptiles; Howgate Centre (x2).

Maps will be available to collect in the Howgate Centre, as well as at the above locations (excluding the Walled Garden), and can also be downloaded online at www.falkirkdelivers.com.

After completing the trail, participants can post their finished map into the giant dino egg in the Howgate Centre. When the trail closes in August, two lucky winners will be drawn at random from the entries to each win a £150 District Towns Gift Card.

There’s also a special raffle taking place with one lucky winner receiving a brick-built Baby T-Rex Figure, just like the one featured in the trail – worth over £1000. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase from participating retailers across Falkirk Town Centre (to be published soon), as well as directly from the Falkirk Delivers office next to the Steeple.

Brick dinosaurs are coming to Falkirk town centre this summer. (Pic: contributed)

Stef Paterson, from Falkirk Delivers, said: “You can complete the trail all in one day or enjoy it across multiple days – the choice is yours. Just don’t forget to check opening hours for The Sensory Garden in Camelon and Dollar Park’s Walled Garden, where two of the dinos can be found.”

There will also be free brick build sessions running in the Howgate Centre from 11am to 4pm on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27. These drop-in sessions will be hosted by Bricks McGee and are free. For more information visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.