Strictly Come Dancing had plenty of rumours - but who actually ended up on the line-up? 📺💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing has announced its cast for series 23.

15 stars will be putting on their dancing shoes in September.

But which rumoured names didn’t make it to the ballroom floor?

After months of anticipation and rumours the full cast of Strictly Come Dancing has been confirmed. Fifteen stars will be taking to the ballroom floor in September - including names from Gladiators, Doctor Who and more.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell lifted the Glitterball Trophy just before Christmas 2024. The road to the final will soon start with two new professional dancers also joining the line-up.

The BBC will announce a premiere date closer to the time, so keep your eyes peeled for that. But before the show kicks off we thought it would be fun to check back on the rumours and see which names made it and who didn’t!

Who was rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: BBC | BBC

Earlier in the summer we ran a piece on the six stars who were rumoured to have been signed up for Strictly Come Dancing. Now we have the full line-up, it is fun to look back and see how far off the speculation was.

The heavily rumoured names earlier in the summer included:

Angellica Bell

Ashley Cain

Dani Dyer

Paul C. Brunson

Tom Parker-Bowles

Stacey Solomon

Which of the rumoured stars are in the Strictly cast?

Out of the six names that were heavily linked with Strictly Come Dancing in the previous months, only one actually ended up on the line-up. Dani Dyer was the second celeb to be announced for series 23 and was revealed on the One Show last Monday (August 11).

The other 14 stars on the line-up did not feature among the early rumours for the latest season of Strictly. Perhaps they could still appear on the Christmas special or a future series.

Strictly Come Dancing will start on BBC One/ iPlayer in September. We took a look back through previous years to see if they offered any hints about when the 2025 date could be.

