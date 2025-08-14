Strictly Come Dancing has just ruined series 23 for me with its latest casting decision 😣

Strictly Come Dancing has announced its 10th celebrity.

After a strong start, the decision has tanked the season for me.

This is why the latest announcement has left a bitter taste in my mouth.

Strictly Come Dancing has started to reveal the celebrities who will be taking part in this year’s edition. It began with a bang as Nitro from Gladiators and Dr. River Song were unveiled as participants.

However, it has now taken a turn that has left a bitter taste in my mouth with the 10th announcement of the season. Former The Apprentice star, businessman and social media influencer Thomas Skinner has joined the cast.

It might sound like a perfectly adequate addition and one that feels like it should have happened years ago. But for me, personally, it has ruined what enthusiasm I had for the show.

BBC has just ruined Strictly Come Dancing with latest cast decision

Thomas Skinner has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing | BBC

I quite liked Thomas Skinner during his time on The Apprentice, he had buckets of charm and came across really well. His appearance on Celebrity MasterChef created one of the all-time great reaction gifs.

If he had simply faded into the background, perhaps popping up on a TV show or another from time to time, he would have remained a fond figure in my memory. Unfortunately, that is not what has happened.

He has become an increasingly loud and polarising figure on social media. If you have spent any time on X (formerly Twitter) in recent months, you have likely come across posts from the BOSH man (although Big John might have a stronger claim to that title).

Mixed in with posts about his family, business and favourite cafe, Skinner has dabbled in politics. For example, earlier this year he wrote: “I don’t think there is many in government you can trust in my opinion. It’s all smoke and mirrors. Lies & corruption. This country needs to be run by the people, for the people.”

Websites like The Telegraph, New Statesman and The Spectator have hailed him as one of the most important voices on the right. He has used terms like “the woke brigade” to decry the ‘death’ of the English fry-up and pints on a Friday night.

Skinner appeared on a Spectator video with former Reform MP Rupert Lowe titled ‘How to Save England’ in July. It is a pernicious idea that our country needs “saving” at all.

Skinner has also played into the growing right-wing narrative of the UK being ‘unsafe’ in his social media posts, once claiming his mates had “no choice” but to flee to Dubai because of how “lawless” the country has become. I’m sure the tax incentives played no part in those decisions.

He was quick to express his support for US President Donald Trump, after he was re-elected in November. The Daily Mirror reports that he blasted Foreign Secretary David Lammy for criticising Trump.

He wrote: “I love Trump, I think he is brilliant, that's my opinion. I think it's good he is back in charge, it will be good for the UK economy.”

Just this week he posted about meeting with the Vice President of the US, JD Vance. He wrote: “Here is a pic of Me and Vice President @JDVance towards the end of the night after a few beers🍻 I’m overdressed in my suit, but when the VP invites you to a BBQ, you don’t risk turning up in shorts an flip-flops😂 Cracking night in the beautiful English countryside with JD, his friends and family. Once in a lifetime. Bosh.”

It comes in the same week that Donald Trump called in the National Guard on the capital city of Washington D.C. and ICE continues to round up people for deportation. Same-sex marriage is also at risk of being overturned, with the Supreme Court formally asked to overturn it this week.

Have we learned nothing from allowing Nigel Farage on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here? Making figures who dabble in the far-right (or are overtly in the case of Farage) seem ‘reasonable’ is a massive mistake.

Thomas Skinner might not be an MP for Reform or a politician per se, but he has been dabbling in right-wing talking points more frequently. Giving him a spot on prime-time TV could lead more people towards his social media platforms, potentially letting them be sucked in by the narratives spun around how ‘unsafe’ our country is.

After the first spate of announcements, I was excited - especially once La Voix was confirmed. But personally, the addition of Skinner has ruined it for me and left a bitter taste in my mouth.

Social media reacts to Thomas Skinner’s Strictly reveal

I am not alone in my disappointment in the decision to cast Thomas Skinner. Many took to social media to express their concern after he was announced for series 23.

One wrote: “Well this has killed my mood after the excitement of La Voix.” Another added: “First voted out I beg, what a disappointment.”

A person joked: “Who's next? Ghislaine Maxwell?” Another concerned user added: “Farage next year?”

One user on social media wrote: “It’s August, we don’t play April fools.” Another echoed: “Is this a joke?”

In a salient point, a person said: “Thought they didn't want political figures on the show.” And another echoed: “The BBC and ITV’s obsession with platforming right-wing grifters (never left wing) plays a major role in the current political landscape. They know exactly what they’re doing.”

