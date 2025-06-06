The #MomTok crew is back for a reunion special of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 👀

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives recently returned for season two.

It has shot up the charts on Disney Plus in the UK.

But when will the reunion special be released?

Disney Plus is refilling the dirty soda and reuniting the Mormon Wives for a special episode. The hit reality show recently returned for its second series - but more is on the way.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be back with never-before-seen footage and a surprise announcement in just a few weeks. Despite releasing earlier in May it remains in the top 10 on Disney Plus in the UK.

In the grand tradition of reality shows across the years, it will be returning for a reunion special. Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion special?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives announces a reunion special | Disney Plus/ Getty Images

The second series of the Disney Plus show landed on streaming in the UK on May 15 treating fans to 10 brand new episodes. However the #MomTok crew is not done quite yet for 2025.

A reunion special is set to be released on Tuesday, July 1, it has been announced. Expect it to be released around 8am GMT, based on the previous release schedule.

What to expect from the reunion special?

Nick Vaill will be hosting the one-off episode - he is best known for appearing on The Bachelorette. Disney Plus promises: “After a shocking end to season two, host Nick reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special for “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

The series stars Taylor Frankie Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul), Demi Engemann (@demilucymay_), Jen Affleck (@jenniferaffleckk), Jessi Ngatikaura (@_justjessiiii), Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor), Mayci Neeley (@maycineeley), Mikayla Matthews (@mikaylamatthews), Whitney Leavitt (@whitneyleavitt), and Miranda McWhorter (@miranda_mcw).

