This could be a massive hint 👀

John Lewis has yet to lift the lid on its 2024 Christmas advert.

The retailer’s website does offer a two word hint of what to expect.

The phrase Give Knowingly seems to be involved.

Audiences are waiting with bated breath for the arrival of the John Lewis Christmas advert. The retailer is not yet ready to unwrap its 2024 offering just quite yet - but it has dropped a hint.

The John Lewis Christmas advert has become a British festive institution over the last decade. First starting the tradition in 2007, it is eagerly awaited each and every year.

So far a total of 17 have been released - with this year’s being the 18th - and I decided to take on the enviable task of watching and ranking all of them as of November 6 2024. Find my ranking here and see if you agree or disagree with my placings.

One of the most iconic parts of the John Lewis Christmas advert is the choice of song used to soundtrack each year’s edition. My colleague Benjamin Jackson has looked back through the history books to see how they have performed on the charts.

But has John Lewis dropped any teasers for this year’s ad? Let’s take a look shall we:

Two word hint for John Lewis Christmas advert

Screenshot from John Lewis Give Knowingly advert on its website. Photo: John Lewis | John Lewis

The retail giant has been keeping a tight lid on details around its 2024 Christmas advert - meaning we will all have to wait until it's ready to be unwrapped. John Lewis’ sister company Waitrose has revealed its own festive campaign - Sweet Suspicion - which takes the form of an all-star ‘whodunnit’ mystery.

If you go to the Christmas advert section of the John Lewis website you will actually find a small hint for the 2024 edition. The page is titled: Give Knowingly.

The John Lewis website adds: “Gifting is about knowing. Knowing the people we love, and what they love – even if they don’t know it yet. For over 160 years, we’ve helped our customers find that perfect gift. This Christmas, let us help you find it.

“This Christmas, Give Knowingly. And don’t forget to check back for the grand unwrapping of our Christmas advert. Coming soon.”

There is also a 30 second video, which starts with a pink jumper on a bed which is going to be gifted as a present. We then follow the life of the jumper and its new owner in a slideshow of photos, before ending with a lovingly wrapped parcel.

The video also features the phrase: Give Knowingly. It appears to be a strong clue for the upcoming Christmas advert - but how it will feature, we will have to wait and see.

Which is your favourite John Lewis Christmas advert - you can find my ranking here. Let me know if you agree or disagree by emailing me: [email protected].