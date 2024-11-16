How to get official tickets for the sold-out Coldplay tour in 2025
Coldplay’s massive UK tour of 2025 is sold out across the UK but fans can still get tickets.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The band will arrive for the UK leg of their Music of the Spheres world tour in August 2025 with two gigs at Craven Park Stadium in Hull on 18 and 19 August. They will then play 10 dates at Wembley stadium starting on 22 August and ending on 8 September.
Tickets for the tour went on sale in September and demand was so high the band was forced to add extra dates. However, those have now sold out with Ticketmaster showing ‘limited availability’ on all shows. It means fans will have to keep checking back on Ticketmaster to see if tickets are released and resold by fans who cannot make it.
There are other ways to get a seat but fans have been warned resale sites are not officially endorsed by the band and buying on resale platforms could see the ticket cancelled, leaving fans out of pocket and unable to enter the venue on the night.
To avoid disappointment fans can use an official hospitality partner. These tickets are more expensive than standard tickets but guarantee a seat and come with some extra perks. While they do cost more than standard tickets, at the time of writing normal resale tickets are being listed for more than £300 on resale sites.
SeatUnique tickets are official hospitality and start from £599. While that is more than the resale, it also gives fans the best seats in the house, a padded seat and access to the premium bars and food services in the hospitality section of the stadium. They can be purchased for Hull and Wembley shows and you can see the latest availability here.
- 18 August: Craven Park Stadium, Hull
- 19 August: Craven Park Stadium, Hull
- 22 August: Wembley Stadium, London
- 23 August: Wembley Stadium, London
- 26 August: Wembley Stadium, London
- 27 August: Wembley Stadium, London
- 30 August: Wembley Stadium, London
- 31 August: Wembley Stadium, London
- 3 September: Wembley Stadium, London
- 4 September: Wembley Stadium, London
- 7 September: Wembley Stadium, London
- 8 September: Wembley Stadium, London