This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The thrills and spills of Hot Wheels are set to take place in an all-new live stunt show in 2025

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot Wheels’ incredible new stunt show is set to make its UK debut this year.

Three locations have so far been confirmed, with Live Nation and organisers promising more to follow.

Here’s where you can experience the white knuckle live event in the United Kingdom so far and when tickets are set to go on general sale.

The world's #1 toy and the original stunt brand, Hot Wheels , are bringing the action to life with the all-new Hot Wheels Stunt Show!

Experience the thrill of high-speed, full-throttle excitement as legendary Hot Wheels vehicles perform mind-blowing stunts you have to see to believe. The show is making its UK debut with three dates already confirmed, and organizers promising more to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch world-class drivers master iconic Hot Wheels cars, Street Bikes, and ATVs through a series of increasingly epic stunt challenges. From precision driving and backflips to ramp jumps and the towering 10-meter 360-loop, the action is non-stop.

Experience the thrills of Hot Wheels in life-size form, as the Hot Wheels Stunt Show makes its UK debut in 2025. | Provided/Mattel

Featuring interactive fan fun, massive Hot Wheels displays, and appearances by iconic vehicles like GT Scorcher , Boneshaker , and Rodger Dodger , the Hot Wheels Stunt Show is the ultimate experience for fans of all ages.

Here are the locations (so far) where you can get ready for an edge-of-your-seat ride that will ignite the imaginations of die-hard collectors and young speed demons alike, along with ticket information for this adrenaline-fueled event.

Where is the Hot Wheels Stunt Show performing in the UK in 2025?

The live stunt show spectacular has currently confirmed the following locations on the following dates, with more promised to be announced in due course:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to the Hot Wheels Stunt Show when it comes to the UK?

Pre-sale tickets

Pre-sale sign ups are currently underway , with those garnering access through Hot Wheels presales available to buy tickets from May 20 2025 at 10am BST, while O2 Priority pre-sales commence May 21 2025 at 10am BST and finally Live Nation pre-sales from May 22 2025 at 10am BST.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale through Ticketmaster UK from May 23 2025 at 10am BST.

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.