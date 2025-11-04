Hazbin Hotel season 2 | Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel is back - but when exactly can you watch the next episodes? 🤩📺

Hazbin Hotel is open for business again.

Charlie Morningstar’s quest to redeem ‘sinners’ continues.

But when can you expect the next episodes to come out?

A brand new season of Hazbin Hotel is set to continue in just a few hours. The doors to the titular business have been flung open and more adventures await those who venture inside.

Guests are being checked-in again after an 18 month wait. Crown Princess of Charlie Morningster is continuing her quest to redeem sinners and get them sent up to Heaven.

Vivienne Medrano’s hit animated series is back for eight brand new episodes - spread across four weeks. Fans have two more helpings to look forward to in a matter of hours.

Season two is set to feature more original music and all your favs are back! But when can you tune in?

When does Hazbin Hotel season 2 come out?

Hazbin Hotel season 2 | Prime Video

Starting off life as a pilot episode on YouTube, the show was picked up by Prime Video and released its first season back in early 2024. After an 18 month absence, it is finally back for a second batch of episodes.

Hazbin Hotel season two began last Wednesday (October 29) and will continue weekly. Two episodes will be released per week and the full schedule look like this:

October 29 - episodes 1 & 2

November 5 - episodes 3 & 4

November 12 - episodes 5 & 6

November 19 - episodes 7 & 8

What time is Hazbin Hotel out on Prime Video?

Episode three and four of Hazbin Hotel’s second season are due to arrive tomorrow (November 5). Fortunately, Prime Video is very consistent when it comes to release times.

Episodes from its original shows become available at 8am British time. Due to time differences this is 12am PT/ 3am ET for American audiences and 9am for those in Europe.

Who is in the cast of Hazbin Hotel?

The voice cast for series two includes:

Erika Henningsen

Stephanie Beatriz

Keith David

Kimiko Glenn

Blake Roman

Amir Talai

Alex Brightman

Christian Borle

Jeremy Jordan

Jessica Vosk

Joel Perez

Lilli Cooper

Krystina Alabado

Patrick Stump

Darren Criss

Shoba Narayan

Patina Miller

Liz Callaway

Leslie Rose Kritzer

James Monroe Iglehart

Andrew Durand

Kevin Del Aguila

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Alex Newell

What to expect from Hazbin Hotel season 2?

A brief tease from Prime Video reads: “Following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons.

“As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as ‘The Vees’.

“Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.”