Falkirk’s 10 of the best — August 16

There are plenty of film, music, theatre and children’s activities coming up in the region. Check out our highlights below.

1 The George Michael Story

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, August 23 (7.30pm)

The only touring show to perform George Michael’s hits in chronological order will roll into Falkirk next week. From Young Guns in 1982 through to Fantasy in 2017, The George ichael Story tells the tale of the 100 million record-selling artist. The show starts with a very young George, moving through the Wham! days and into the Grammy-winning Faith album. A more mature George then takes the audience through the star’s later hits. A full live band will accompany the performance which is set to feature video screens showing footage of George in action, as well as interviews with the man himself. Members of the audience can look forward to a fun and emotional night culminating with a medley of George’s greatest and most loved songs for everyone in the aisles to dance and sing along to. Five per cent of profits from the performance will be donated to designated charities.

Call 01324 506850 to book.

2 Falkirk Charities Day

High Street, Falkirk, Saturday, August 18 (10am to 4pm)

More than 40 charities will set out their stalls as part of this yearly gathering in the centre of Falkirk. Guests can expect tombolas and raffles and the chance to pick up some new products. The proceeds from this event will go to organisations which serve the region.

This is a free event.

3 The Dreamboys

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Friday, August 17 (8pm/18+)

The are back with a brand new show which is perfectly created for hen nights, birthday parties and girls’ nights out. After making special guest appearances on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows, such as The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, it’s no wonder The Dreamboys have gained popularity.

This show is for those aged 18 and above. Call 01324 506850 to reserve seats.

4 The Big Hunt Geo-caching Taster Session

Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross, Saturday, August 18 (10am)

Youngsters and eager adults can unleash their inner treasure hunter and learn how to geocache during this introductory event. Help will be on hand for first time geo-cachers and those who are still getting to grips with the concept to get them started. Participants are asked to meet at Muiravonside Country Park’s court yard.

This is a free event but donations to the park would be gratefully received.

5 Create A Comic Strip Competition

Falkirk district libraries, Thursday, August 16 until Saturday, August 18

Falkirk Libraries’ summer competition challenges youngsters aged four to 14 to produce a one-page, A4 comic strip about anything they like. To enter, just draw your comic on one side of A4 and hand it in at any library in the Falkirk area. Entrants must live in the Falkirk area. Name, age and school information must also be included on the back, as well as contact numbers or email addresses for parents, carers or guardians.

Call 01324 506800 for more information.

6 Falkirk Football Club in WWI

Callendar House, Falkirk, Sunday, August 19 (1pm)

Historian Michael White will deliver a presentation which offers an insight into Falkirk Football Club during the First World War. Refreshments and scones will also be provided. This is one Bairns and football fans in general won’t want to miss!

Entry is priced at £5.50. For more details, call 01324 503770.

7 Feed The Animals

Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross, Tuesday, August 21 (1pm)

Visitors can join the stock keeper on a tour around the farm, meet a bunch animals up close and get to feed some by hand at Muiravonside Country Park. Booking for this event is essential as places are limited.

Entry costs £3.50. Call 01324 590900 to book.

8 Denny Cup: PlayStation 4 Football Tournament

Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny, Friday, August 17 (1pm)

Football gamers are invited to battle it out to be crowned the master of Pro Evolution Soccer and lift the Denny Cup. Does your youngster have what it takes to see off the rest of the competition? The starting whistle will sound at 1pm but gamers can drop in at any time up until 3pm. Play-offs will be held throughout the evening until a winner is crowned.

This is a free drop-in event, bookings are not necessary.

9 Jack and Jill Market

Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth, Sunday, August 19 (10.30am to 1pm)

Bargains galore will be up for grabs when a community-focused baby and children’s market pops up this weekend. Whether you’re a seller or a super-savvy shopper, this event provides a great opportunity for all. You can book a stall and keep 100 per cent of what you make and have it in your pocket the instant your item is sold. Alternatively, head along to find everything you need for youngsters up to the age of nine all under one roof and all on the same day.

For more information call 01324 504560 or email sport@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

10 Digital Builders

Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny, Thursday, August 16 (11am)

Head on down to Denny Library for over an hour of gaming and digital building fun for children that’s also educational, but keep that quiet! Youngsters will be given the chance to play some Minecraft and Lego Worlds on Playstation 4, STEM and building games on an iPad and also take a look at the Osmo creative and coding suites. Tickets are priced at £2-per-child. This event is suited for children aged seven and above.

Call 01324 504242 for more information.