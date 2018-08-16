Falkirk’s rubbish ideas to reach bin targets

The row about how to improve household recycling continues with councillors no nearer to reaching agreement.
Residents in Falkirk Council area currently have three bins – green for general waste, blue for recyclables, brown for garden waste, a black box for glass and a food caddy.
But in a bid to reach recycling targets, the local authority is again considering options.
Councillor Paul Garner outlined his idea for a box to collect metals, plastics and cartons, the blue bin for paper and card and the green bin for non-recyclable waste, all to be uplifted monthly.
Another box for glass and textiles and a brown bin for garden and food waste would be collected fortnightly.
Mr Garner said: “Other local authorities have a joint food and garden waste bin. The residents will have the same containers as before which must be of very high quality material.”
Rhona Geisler, director of development services, said:
“We need to agree the proposed recycling method so we can submit our funding application to Zero Waste Management Scotland.”
Councillors decided further meetings will be held before a final decision is made.