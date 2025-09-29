Blue Lights’ third season is about to begin - but what can you expect? 🚨📺

Blue Lights is about to return for a third series on the BBC.

The show is "back and ready for action".

But who is in the cast and what time is it on?

A gripping crime drama will return for its highly-anticipated third season on the BBC tonight. Blue Lights is about to return and audiences are told to expect higher stakes than ever.

In its third season, the show is set to plunge viewers into a dark world lurking beneath the surface of middle-class life in Belfast as the collapse of the old political and criminal order has paved the way for a new era of global gangs. It arrives 18 months after the end of the second series.

But who will be in the cast this time around? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Blue Lights on TV today?

Grace Ellis (Siân Brooke) in Blue Lights series 3 | BBC/Two Cities Television

The acclaimed crime series will start its third season this evening (September 29). It is due to begin at 9pm on BBC One.

According to the BBC, it will be also available to watch on iPlayer from 9pm today. The show will continue to broadcast episodes on Monday evenings over the coming weeks.

Who is in the cast of Blue Lights?

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Nathan Braniff as Thomas Foster

Martin McCann as Stephen Neil

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

Hannah McClean as Jennifer Robinson

Andrea Irvine as Nicola Robinson

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

Desmond Eastwood as Murray Canning

Paddy Jenkins as Happy Kelly

Dearbháile McKinney as Aisling

Michael Smiley (Series 3)

Cathy Tyson (Series 3)

The show has had one major departure so far with the character of Gerry Cliff (Richard Dormer) being killed in the first season.

What to expect from Blue Lights season 3?

Speaking about the upcoming episodes, co-creator Declan Lawn said: “Series three looks at the professional apparatus alongside organised crime, and how paramilitaries in Belfast are often in thrall to international organised crime gangs using the territory as a stopping off point for large scale drug smuggling. It also looks at sexual exploitation of kids in care. These storylines are entirely fictional but informed by careful research so have a real authenticity.

“Cathy Tyson plays Dana Morgan, a new powerful figure on the criminal side, and her nemesis within the police is Intelligence Department cop Paul Collins (Colly) who is played by Michael Smiley. In saying that, many of the regular characters are back and ready for action. We hope there are quite a few gripping moments, and a few emotional ones too. In this season our main characters go through some very difficult things.”

Grace’s actor Sian Brooke added: “When Declan (Lawn) was researching this series he said the police referenced the ‘two-year fade’ where the officers are hit by the reality of the job in terms of their hopes, dreams and the practical side of what they do. This is especially pertinent for Grace who wants to bring about change and is frustrated by the machinations of the organisation.”

