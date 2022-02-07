The World Wide Wrestling League (W3L) organises bouts featuring some of the biggest names in UK wrestling and further afield and always puts on a good show for fans.

W3L Wrestling Showdown Live and Unlocked hits the mat at the town hall, in Bo’ness Road, on Sunday, February.

A W3L spokesman said: “The World Wide Wrestling League is set to make its first visit to Grangemouth of 2022 with a Wrestling Showdown ‘Live and Unlocked’ event, where matches will be taped for W3L’s popular YouTube series Wrestling Showdown.

W3L wrestling returns to Grangemouth Town

"All your favourite W3L stars return, including Tier Zero – Taylor Bryden and Captain Euan G Mackie, while the main event of the day will see the new W3L Champion Lou King Sharp defend the championship against the number one contender.”

Doors for the Grangemouth Town Hall event open at 2.30pm. Visit ww.W3Lwrestling.com for more information.

