'Internal alterations' to be made in Falkirk's historic Callendar House

The plans, lodged on December 6 last year, to alter the toilets at to the popular visitor attraction in Callander Park, Falkirk were given the go ahead on Friday, February 4 this year.

During its 600-year history, Callendar House has played host to many prominent historical figures, including Mary, Queen of Scots, Oliver Cromwell, Bonnie Prince Charlie and Queen Victoria.

Internal alterations will now be taking place in Callendar House