Wrest frontman playing live in Falkirk record store

Normally fronting fast rising indie band Wrest, Stewart will be performing in The AV Company in Manor Street from 6pm on Friday, October 7.

Stewart said: “Wrest are currently on our EU tour, having played shows in Denmark, Germay, England and Scotland so far this year – we’ve been selling out shows from Aberdeen to Berlin.”

Wrest front man Stewart Douglas, far left, will be playing a solo show in his home town of Falkirk

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrest formed back in 2018 when Stewart joined forces with Stephen Whipp (guitar), Craig Robertson (bass) and Jonny Tait (drums) after meeting up at an open mic night in Edinburgh and their debut album Coward of Us All was recorded and released soon after.

After the live music world ground to a standstill during the COVID-19 the group got together to record a second album End All The Days.