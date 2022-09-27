Camelon pipes and drums feed their tums free of charge

The band – 26 members – gathered in Monterey Jacks, in Vicar Street, Falkirk for their end of season bash and did not need to spend a penny thanks to the kind gesture.

Drummer Donna Murray (49) said: “It was an absolutely brilliant night. We’re so grateful to the person who made it possible.”

Donna’s daughter Olivia (16), who also plays drums with the band, works as a waitress at Monterey Jacks and she suggested the venue as a place the band could go to for their free of charge end of season get together.

Members of Camelon and District Pipe Band enjoy their meal at Monterey Jacks to round off a successful piping season

The 2022 piping season, which runs from May to September, was a particularly good one for Camelon and District Pipe Band, starting off with a third place finish in the British Pipe Band Championships in Inverclyde’s Battery Park on May 21 in the 4A grade when over 100 bands from the UK, America and Canada competed for prizes.

Giving a consistently good showings at a number of Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) events throughout the season, the band excelled later in the year at the European Pipe Band Championships in Inverness on June 25 with another third place finish in the 4A grade.

Other titles captured in 2022 included Lothian an Borders Champion of Champions.

Not bad going for the band’s first full season back after the COVID-19 lock down.

The 30-member strong Camelon and District Pipe Band offer tutor all new members on both chanter, bagpipes and drums free of charge and play events everywhere, from the Falkirk Wheel to local gala days.

Sponsored by John Mitchell Haulage and Central Industrial Services for a number of years, the band – under the expert guidance of Pipe Major Jimmy Gavin and Lead Drummer John McLean – are already hard at work in Tamfourhill Community Centre on Monday nights and in Bainsford Community Centre on Thursday evenings practising and learning new material for the upcoming 2023 season.