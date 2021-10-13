Wildlife photography exhibition opens at Callendar House

The exhibition is on now

The British Wildlife Photography Awards is an annual photographic competition, showcasing the work of both amateur and professional photographers across the country.

The winning images were chosen from thousands of entries in 15 separate categories – including two junior categories to encourage young people to connect with nature through photography.

Lesley O’Hare, Culture and Libraries Manager at Falkirk Community Trust, said: “The winning images are truly extraordinary, especially those captured by younger people.

“We also hope that the exhibition will raise awareness of the upcoming COP 26 Climate conference in Glasgow and the need to protect our wildlife at a time when one in four of our native mammals is threatened with extinction, and many others are in decline.”

The free exhibition is on show in both galleries and runs until January

Callendar House is open 10am – 5pm daily excluding Tuesdays.

