Swim for 50p: Grangemouth pool celebrates golden jubilee with a discount dip

This month marks 50 years of the swimming pool at the town’s Sports Complex - a place generations have learned to swim and enjoyed a dip.

To mark its golden jubilee, Falkirk Community Trust organised a celebration and put out a call to the local community to share any memorabilia they have that tells the stories and history of the pool, itsrole in the town, and of the people who have used it,.

The pool has been the starting point for many aspiring champions and beginners alike through its Learn to Swim programme, Grangemouth Amateur Swimming Club and the local disabled swimming club.

Staff, instructors, swimmers and senior management staff by the pool.

It has also been the focus for fun family swimming and for those who enjoy swimming as part of their daily fitness routines.

The venue has seen many improvements and upgrades over the years thanks to investment from Falkirk Council and latterly Falkirk Community Trust.

Recent addition including the Changing Places accessible toilet, to meet the needs of people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, as well as people with other physical difficulties.

People with these needs often require extra equipment and space to allow them to use toilet and changing facilities safely and comfortably.

Chief Executive Neil Brown cutting the 50th birthday cake

Paul Finnie, sport and recreation manager, said; “We are delighted to be celebrating the anniversary of the swimming pool at Grangemouth Sports Complex, which has been at the heart of the community for 50 years.

“Since lockdown restrictions eased, we’ve seen more and more of our customers returning to the pool.

“We’re pleased so many people are using the facilities at Grangemouth, and the other swimming pools in the Falkirk area which we operate, to help their health and wellbeing – a vital component in our area’s recovery from the pandemic.”

As part of the celebrations, all customers were able to enjoy a swim session for just 50p per person all day on Saturday 9 October.

The initiative proved to be a great success, with just shy of 350 swimmers enjoying a a dip.

> What are your memories of Grangemouth pool? Email us your stories and any photos to [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.