Well-travelled troubadour of truth's latest single is an ode to Falkirk

Falkirk singer songwriter Calum Baird has penned a new song which delves into his feelings for his home town.

Known for his hard hitting and politically charged lyrics and passionate performances – as well as his live adventures overseas in Cuba and elsewhere – Calum is getting introspective with his new single A Part of This Land, which will be released on Friday, May 2.

The new track explores his relationship with Falkirk – the town he’s called home for most of his life.

Although it is still based in his recognisable storytelling style, A Part of This Land sees Calum move away from protest to personal reflection, backed by a folky arrangement that channels The Pogues and Detectorist song man Johnny Flynn as he brings Falkirk vividly to life – its changing landscapes, its community, and the emotional ties that bind him to it.

Calum Baird's new song explores his relationship with the town of Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)

“Falkirk is a place that’s grown on me in ways you wouldn’t expect a town to,” said Calum. “It’s not just the streets or landmarks – it’s the people, the small moments, the way it changes but still feels familiar.

"This song is about the connection you develop with a place you’ve grown with, even if you didn’t start there.”

Recorded at Blue Lizard Studio in Germany, A Part of This Land was produced by award-winning German musician Tobias Thiele, who has collaborated with Calum since 2021.

The pair have built a strong creative partnership, with previous singles Between the Worlds and Something New This Way Comes earning airplay from BBC Radio Scotland, Amazing Radio UK, and Amazing Radio USA.

Hot on the heels on this new, Calum is off on his travels again on his May Day Spring Tour 2025 – which includes a mix of solo shows and festival slots, with appearances at With Banners Held High, Katie’s Fest, and the major UK festival Bearded Theory, where he’ll join a huge bill featuring Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers, Paul Heaton, The Mary Wallopers, Ash, and many more.

He said: “Bearded Theory’s a big one – it’s one of the UK’s best alternative festivals and I’m proud to be one of only a few Scottish acts on the lineup this year.

Visit Calum’s website for more information.

