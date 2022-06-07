The Killers: American group told Falkirk Stadium they were spreading 'peace, love and rock and roll'

After more than a two year wait with the concert twice postponed due to Covid restrictions, lead singer Brandon Flowers and his fellow band members ensured all those attending were treated to a spectacular performance.

Lights, confetti, streamers and pyrotechnics which even put the Grangemouth skyline in the shade were all part of this slick concert.

But the most important part for the 20,000-plus crowd was the music and The Killers didn’t disappoint.

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci almost hidden by a confetti cloud

Brandon Flowers told the audience that it had been a difficult two years for everyone but they were now part of a super spreader with the aim “to spread peace, love – and rock and roll”.

There was no shortage of musical favourites with the fans as the band entertained with almost two dozen numbers, including When You Were Young, Smile Like You Mean It and Somebody Told Me.

And Human had almost the entire audience on their feet, including those in the stands, while Mr Brightside was saved for the fabulous encore.

The Killers lead singer Brandon Flowers entertains the Falkirk Stadium Crowd.

The cover of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face was an opportunity for Brandon to slow the tempo down and highlighted his stunning vocal talent.

With the two Falkirk concerts – the group are back on stage at the stadium tonight – their only Scottish gigs in their current tour, fans from all over the country converged on the stadium.

Some of the most fervent had camped out overnight on Sunday to ensure they were at the front of the queue for the gates opening at 5.30pm.

Brandon Flowers and his The Killers bandmates take to the stage. Pics: Rob Loud

First in the queue of fans was Jackie West, 64, a retired civil servant from Grangemouth.

Jackie has already been to over 80 Killers’ concerts, including in Las Vegas.

She is also with friend David Rogers, 49, who is from Falkirk and works in IT recruitment. Last night’s concert was his 111th time seeing the band.

Concertgoers and other motorists are reminded that the A9 between Westfield roundabout and Bog Road roundabout will again be closed to all traffic from 3pm to 1am.