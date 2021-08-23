Texas to headline Forth Valley music event
Music fans are in for a real treat as organisers of a Forth Valley festival have secured Sharleen Spiteri and the lads of Scottish pop stars Texas to top the bill.
Stirling Council has just confirmed Texas – who enjoyed their biggest hit I Don’t Want a Lover way back in 1989 – will be the headliners at next year’s Big Top - Under Canvas event.
The Scottish pop favourites will take to the stage at Stirling City Park on August 18, 2022 as part of the special summer show.
Thousands of fans – maybe even some from Falkirk – are expected to pour into Stirling for the event, which will have Stirling Castle as a backdrop.
Councillor Chris Kane, no stranger to the local music scene, said: “We have a fantastic events field at Stirling City Park with Stirling Castle providing a wow factor backdrop. Texas knows that and I can’t wait to welcome the band to the city in August 2022.”