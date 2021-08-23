Texas to headline Forth Valley music event

Stirling Council has just confirmed Texas – who enjoyed their biggest hit I Don’t Want a Lover way back in 1989 – will be the headliners at next year’s Big Top - Under Canvas event.

The Scottish pop favourites will take to the stage at Stirling City Park on August 18, 2022 as part of the special summer show.

Sharleen Spiteri and Texas will be playing live in Stirling a year from now

Thousands of fans – maybe even some from Falkirk – are expected to pour into Stirling for the event, which will have Stirling Castle as a backdrop.

Councillor Chris Kane, no stranger to the local music scene, said: “We have a fantastic events field at Stirling City Park with Stirling Castle providing a wow factor backdrop. Texas knows that and I can’t wait to welcome the band to the city in August 2022.”

