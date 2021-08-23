Watch: Major Mick (80) floating in his tin can at Falkirk Wheel

After enjoying “major” success in his first homemade tin vessel – Tintanic – during last year’s COVID-19 lockdown, Major Michael Stanley, aka Major Mick, has taken his new and improved Tintanic II on the road for a tour of waterways around the UK – including a stop at the popular visitor attraction The Falkirk Wheel.

This time around the 80-year-old Major is raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity.

The 80-year-old Major was inspired to take on this new challenge after seeing the devastating effect this terrible condition had on his friends and family.

Retired Scots Dragoon Guards Major Michael Stanley - aka Major Mick - aboard his Tintanic II at The Falkirk Wheel

He aims to raise £20,000 for the charity, which funds world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia to help almost one million people currently living with the condition in the UK.

Mick said: “I’m impressed by the dedication and enthusiasm of the staff at Alzheimer’s Research UK who work tirelessly to raise money to support crucial research in our universities, hospitals and research laboratories.

"Last year showed us the importance of the incredible work UK scientists, doctors and researchers are capable of, and with your support we can make a difference, to find a cure for this distressing condition and the diseases that cause it.”

And Alzheimer’s Research UK was only too happy to receive Major Mick’s help.

Major Mick, aka retired Scots Dragoon Guards Major Michael Stanley, paddles his new and improved Tintanic II at the Falkirk Wheel

The charity’s depute CEO Ian Wilson said: “Our vital research is only made possible thanks to our incredible supporters, and we’re so grateful to Major Mick for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK.

"Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia.”