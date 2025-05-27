Summer school stars set to shine on stage in Larbert this summer
The young stars will be raising the curtain on their Summer Musical Experience at the Larbert Main Street venue on Sunday, July 20.
Before that the young thespians will be working with Stand-Out Theatre School founder Shannon Winton at the school’s base in Ironworks Business Centre, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate to learn new skills throughout the month of July so they can put on the best show possible.
Shannon said: “ We’re currently gearing up for our big summer production at he Dobbie Hall and will be rehearsing at Stand-Out Theatre School from July 7 to July 19.
“The young performers will attend from 9am to 3pm over two weeks of the summer holidays, working hard to put together a full-scale musical by the end of the fortnight.
“It’s always a brilliant showcase for local talent.”
