Stand-up comedians Susie McCabe and Des McLean set for Falkirk gig

Top turns Susie McCabe and Des McLean will be grinding everyone’s laughing gear into fifth from 8pm on Friday at the Melville Street venue.

We all know Glasgow Queen of Comedy Susie, who has enjoyed an award winning stand-up career after taking to the stage for a drunken dare a few years back.

Susie McCabe will be getting loads of laughs at BTW

Her solo show Domestic Disaster was a hit with audiences and critics and she enjoyed a sold out run at the Edinburgh Festival back in the pre-COVD-19 days of 2019.

Des, also a Glasgow native, is also a well kent face – and voice, thanks to his radio presenting career – and counts Scottish comedy king Billy Connolly among his fans.

