Falkirk travel agency wins big at London awards

The annual awards ceremony has celebrated excellence in the travel industry for the past quarter of a century and is regarded as the highest honour in the industry.

This year’s awards were designed to honour those travel agencies and travel agents who have truly represented the best of the industry over the past 18 month.

The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel

The Best Large Agency in Scotland award, won by Barrhead Travel – which has a branch in Falkirk High Street – recognises a travel agency that has excelled not just professionally, but in support of partners, colleagues, customers and their communities.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “To hold our level of excellence for 20 years is incredible, particularly after the year we have endured. The achievement is a true reflection of our team’s commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers.”

