Sex Pistols tribute act pogos into Falkirk

Top tribute act Sex Pistols Expose will be playing the Burnbank Road venue to play the hits Johnny Rotten, Sid Vicious and the lads made infamous back in the day.

Approved by all remaining members of the real Sex Pistols the tribute act would probably even have raised a sneer of appreciation from the late lamented Mr Vicious. as the band bring back the clothes, the anarchy and, above all, the rock ‘n’ roll of the summer of 1977.

Even Sid may have given a sneer or two of appreciation for the Sex Pistols Expose tribute act

The committed tribute artists will be letting it all hang out, belting out everything from Pretty Vacant to God Save The Queen, Holidays In The Sun to Anarchy In The UK and a few surprises – and hopefully no spitting.

Things turn rotten from 7pm.