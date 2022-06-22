Deaf Falkirk youngsters create climate change comic book

The youngsters from the Falkirk school, which supports primary and secondary age deaf youngsters, was drawn by the pupils themselves and features their views on the current global climate emergency. Designed with accessibility in mind, the comic has been translated into British Sign Language (BSL) and there will be audio descriptions available so children with visual impairments can also access and enjoy it.

Carrying a main story about how cleaning up beaches can benefit marine life – featuring characters based on the children create the narrative – the colourful comic also includes puzzles, quizzes and activities, a recipe, and a visual tutorial of some BSL signs and the BSL alphabet.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The creators of the new comic book - Windsor Park School pupils Joseph Reay (6), Brooke Lawless (11), Noah Zaborski (5), Rayan Ali (12), Maisie Sneddon (10) and Dillon Baillie (9) - assemble outside Forth Valley Sensory Centre

Sara Burns, energy redress project coordinator with Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: “This is an innovative, engaging and accessible way for everyone to find out about our environment and the actions we need to take to try to tackle the climate emergency.

“We have had lots of leaflets, lots of videos and talks but very few are translated into BSL – now a language in its own right – or made accessible to those who cannot see.“Working with the children at Windsor Park, we have created something that brings to life the dreams and aspirations of these students and makes their message on climate change truly accessible to all.”