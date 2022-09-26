Peatbog Faeries will rock the rafters at Larbert's Dobbie Hall

As part of Scotland on Tour – an initiative to help support the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry – the multi-award-winning band will play the Dobbie Hall, in Main Street, Larbert on Sunday, October 16.

Having just come down from the Isle of Skye – well they’ve actually been out and about for a wee while now, the Peatbog Faeries are renowned for their inventive blend of traditional Scottish jigs and reels with contemporary dance music – drawing inspiration from jazz, pop, techno and more.

This year is the Faeries’ 31st year and the band – Norman Willmore (keyboards/alto sax), Innes Watson (guitar/fiddle/vocals), Stu Brown (drums/electronics/percussion), Peter Morrison (pipes/whistles), Ross Couper (fiddle/vocal) Tom Salter (guitar) and Innes Hutton (bass) – are ready to power into some live dates with a wheen of new material after two quiet years.

The Peatbog Faeries can't wait to play Larbert's Dobbie Hall

Peatbog pipe man Peter said: “We are delighted to be performing at Dobbie Hall this October thanks to Scotland on Tour. It’s a fantastic initiative for the Scottish music

scene and we can’t wait to have a fantastic night of music and dancing with the community of Larbert, and show them what we’re all about.”

David Ure, Fusion Event Group director, added: “It’s brilliant to be able to support the Scotland on Tour initiative, and bring bands to our area that quite often head to the big cities when they are out touring.

"It’s a great opportunity for people to see these artists, especially the huge and talented Peatbog Faeries, right on their doorstep. The band brings an eclectic mix of traditional music with modern dance sounds. They are a special talent and will give you a night to remember.”

Scotland on Tour supports the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland. More than 120 artists are set to perform at more than 100 venues across the country as part of the initiative.