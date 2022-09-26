Deaf Falkirk school pupils earn Bluer Peter badges

The youngsters, who attend Falkirk’s Windsor Park School, worked with Forth Valley Sensory Centre, in Camelon, to design and develop the eight-page Climate Comic.It features a story about the benefit of cleaner beaches to marine life and includes characters based on the children who created it, as well as puzzles, quizzes, a recipe, and other activities.

The comic was translated into British Sign Language (BSL) and an audio description was made available to allow those with visual impairments to access it.

A visual tutorial of the BSL alphabet and some BSL signs were also included.

The pupils received special Blue Peter badges for creating the Climate Comic

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recognition of their efforts, the children were all awarded special green Blue Peter Badges, which are handed out to young climate heroes by makers of the long-running CBBC programme.

Sara Burns, energy redress project coordinator with Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: “We are incredibly proud that the children who brought our Climate Comic to live have been recognised in this way.“Blue Peter awards its ‘green’ badges to young people who have done important work to help protect the plant. The Climate Comic features the Windsor Park pupils’

important take on the climate emergency and is a fun and engaging way for people to learn about the environment.

“Most importantly, it is accessible to all.”