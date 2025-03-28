Music of Manchester legends resurrected to cascade like a waterfall at Falkirk venue

By James Trimble
Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
Top tribute act The Complete Stone Roses will be playing Behind the Wall from 8pm on Saturday, March 29.

One of the UK’s longest running and most successful tribute bands, the Completes have sold out venues across the UK and beyond and – more importantly – have helped keep the live fires burning for the music of The Stone Roses.

Back in the late 1980s The Stone Roses played a pivotal role in the history of the UK’s indie music scene with timeless tunes like Fools Gold, I Am The Resurrection and I Wanna Be Adored influencing everyone from Oasis to members of the Complete Stone Roses.

Stone Roses bass player Mani has actually played on stage with the tribute turn, performing She Bangs The Drums more than a few times.

The Complete Stone Roses will be playing all the Manchester bands hits and more at Behind the Wall this weekend (Picture: Submitted)The Complete Stone Roses will be playing all the Manchester bands hits and more at Behind the Wall this weekend (Picture: Submitted)
The Complete Stone Roses will be playing all the Manchester bands hits and more at Behind the Wall this weekend (Picture: Submitted)

Mani once famously said: “They do our songs real justice. At times, they play even better than we did.”

