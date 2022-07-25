Kill time in Falkirk's Callendar Park with murder mystery

Heartbreak Productions will be putting on its Much Ado About Murder show in the grounds of historic Callendar House at 6pm on Thursday, July 28.

The outdoor play will feature five suspects for people to analyse, investigate and implicate.

A Heartbreak Productions spokesperson said: “Don your detective cap and join Heartbreak Productions for some super silly outdoor theatre this summer. Our original murder mystery will set five suspects under the spotlight, and we will depend on the audience to find answers.

The show will be performed in Callendar Park this week

"Who was lurking in the corridor carrying a candlestick? When did the third gunshot go off – before or after the very silly song? Answers to these and other equally important questions will only be uncovered as we make Much Ado About Murder.”